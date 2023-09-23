The Kansas State Wildcats (2-1) host a Big 12 showdown against the UCF Knights (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium.

Kansas State is compiling 464.3 yards per game on offense, which ranks 30th in the FBS. On defense, the Wildcats rank 48th, allowing 314.3 yards per contest. UCF has excelled on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 17th-best in points per game (40.7) and 15th-best in points allowed per game (12).

Kansas State vs. UCF Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Kansas State vs. UCF Key Statistics

Kansas State UCF 464.3 (44th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 617.7 (2nd) 314.3 (47th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 284 (25th) 171 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 299.3 (2nd) 293.3 (26th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.3 (16th) 3 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (77th) 2 (107th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (83rd)

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has 817 yards passing for Kansas State, completing 66% of his passes and recording eight touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 59 rushing yards (19.7 ypg) on 21 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

DJ Giddens has racked up 216 yards on 36 carries.

Treshaun Ward has racked up 168 yards on 37 carries, scoring one time. He's grabbed seven passes for 72 yards (24 per game) and one touchdown, as well.

Phillip Brooks' 184 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 25 times and has collected 18 catches and two touchdowns.

Ben Sinnott has hauled in 11 passes while averaging 61 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

RJ Garcia II has a total of 168 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 10 passes and scoring one touchdown.

UCF Stats Leaders

John Rhys Plumlee has thrown for 553 yards (184.3 ypg) while completing 70.4% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also run for 163 yards with one touchdown.

The team's top rusher, RJ Harvey, has carried the ball 39 times for 239 yards (79.7 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 100 receiving yards (33.3 per game) on five catches with one receiving touchdown.

Johnny Richardson has run for 213 yards across 33 carries.

Kobe Hudson's 325 receiving yards (108.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 15 catches on 20 targets.

Javon Baker has totaled 209 receiving yards (69.7 yards per game) and one touchdown on 13 receptions.

