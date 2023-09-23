There are plenty of exciting matchups on the Week 4 college football schedule, including the BYU Cougars taking on the Kansas Jayhawks that is a must-watch for football fans in Kansas.

College Football Games to Watch in Kansas on TV This Week

BYU Cougars at Kansas Jayhawks

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Favorite: Kansas (-9.5)

UCF Knights at Kansas State Wildcats

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Favorite: Kansas State (-4.5)

