Week 4 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Kansas
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There are plenty of exciting matchups on the Week 4 college football schedule, including the BYU Cougars taking on the Kansas Jayhawks that is a must-watch for football fans in Kansas.
College Football Games to Watch in Kansas on TV This Week
BYU Cougars at Kansas Jayhawks
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Kansas (-9.5)
UCF Knights at Kansas State Wildcats
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Kansas State (-4.5)
