Our computer model predicts the Kansas Jayhawks will defeat the BYU Cougars on Saturday, September 23 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS), which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Kansas vs. BYU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction BYU (+9.5) Over (54.5) Kansas 35, BYU 28

Week 4 Big 12 Predictions

Kansas Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Jayhawks a 78.9% chance to win.

The Jayhawks have one win against the spread this season.

Kansas has yet to cover a spread (0-2) when they are at least 9.5-point favorites.

One of the Jayhawks' three games this season has hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 54.5 points, 4.3 fewer than the average total in this season's Kansas contests.

BYU Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cougars have a 25.6% chance to win.

The Cougars is 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

In Cougars one games with a set total, one has hit the over (100%).

BYU games this season have averaged a total of 48 points, 6.5 less than the point total in this matchup.

Jayhawks vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas 37.7 21.3 41 20 31 24 BYU 31 15.7 27.5 8 38 31

