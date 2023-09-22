There is high school football competition in Seward County, Kansas this week, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.

    Liberal High School at Dodge City High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Dodge City, KS
    • Conference: Western
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

