Royals vs. Astros Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 22
The Kansas City Royals (51-102) will attempt to keep a three-game winning streak going when they visit the Houston Astros (85-68) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
The probable pitchers are Framber Valdez (12-10) for the Astros and Cole Ragans (6-4) for the Royals.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (12-10, 3.20 ERA) vs Ragans - KC (6-4, 3.44 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cole Ragans
- The Royals are sending Ragans (6-4) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.44 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 27 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.44, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .209 against him.
- Ragans has six quality starts this year.
- Ragans will look to go five or more innings for his 11th straight start. He's averaging 3.1 frames per outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in 15 of his 27 outings this season.
Cole Ragans vs. Astros
- He will take the hill against an Astros squad that is hitting .260 as a unit (fourth in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .437 (sixth in the league) with 211 total home runs (seventh in MLB play).
- In 10 innings over two appearances against the Astros this season, Ragans has a 6.3 ERA and a 1.3 WHIP while his opponents are batting .268.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez
- The Astros will send Valdez (12-10) to the mound for his 30th start this season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up no earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.
- The 29-year-old has pitched to a 3.20 ERA this season with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.3 walks per nine across 29 games.
- He's going for his sixth straight quality start.
- Valdez will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.
- He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 29 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks seventh, 1.087 WHIP ranks 12th, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 28th.
Framber Valdez vs. Royals
- The Royals have scored 635 runs this season, which ranks 26th in MLB. They have 1251 hits, 20th in baseball, with 152 home runs (26th in the league).
- The Royals have gone 5-for-24 with a double in seven innings this season against the left-hander.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.