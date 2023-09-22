The Kansas City Royals (51-102) will attempt to keep a three-game winning streak going when they visit the Houston Astros (85-68) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

The probable pitchers are Framber Valdez (12-10) for the Astros and Cole Ragans (6-4) for the Royals.

Royals vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
  • Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet SW
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Minute Maid Park
  Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Minute Maid Park
  • Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (12-10, 3.20 ERA) vs Ragans - KC (6-4, 3.44 ERA)

Royals Injury Report
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cole Ragans

  • The Royals are sending Ragans (6-4) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.44 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • In 27 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.44, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .209 against him.
  • Ragans has six quality starts this year.
  • Ragans will look to go five or more innings for his 11th straight start. He's averaging 3.1 frames per outing.
  • He has held his opponents without an earned run in 15 of his 27 outings this season.

Cole Ragans vs. Astros

  • He will take the hill against an Astros squad that is hitting .260 as a unit (fourth in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .437 (sixth in the league) with 211 total home runs (seventh in MLB play).
  • In 10 innings over two appearances against the Astros this season, Ragans has a 6.3 ERA and a 1.3 WHIP while his opponents are batting .268.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

  • The Astros will send Valdez (12-10) to the mound for his 30th start this season.
  • The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up no earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.
  • The 29-year-old has pitched to a 3.20 ERA this season with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.3 walks per nine across 29 games.
  • He's going for his sixth straight quality start.
  • Valdez will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.
  • He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 29 chances this season.
  • Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks seventh, 1.087 WHIP ranks 12th, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 28th.

Framber Valdez vs. Royals

  • The Royals have scored 635 runs this season, which ranks 26th in MLB. They have 1251 hits, 20th in baseball, with 152 home runs (26th in the league).
  • The Royals have gone 5-for-24 with a double in seven innings this season against the left-hander.

