How to Watch the Royals vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 22
Framber Valdez will start for the Houston Astros on Friday against MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for this first game in a three-game series.
Royals vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Read More About This Game
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 152 home runs as a team.
- Kansas City ranks 21st in the majors with a .397 team slugging percentage.
- The Royals' .244 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.
- Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 635 total runs (4.2 per game) this season.
- The Royals have an OBP of just .303 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Royals rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.
- Kansas City averages just 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.
- Kansas City has pitched to a 5.15 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
- Royals pitchers have a 1.407 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will hand the ball to Cole Ragans (6-4) for his 11th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Saturday.
- He has earned a quality start six times in 10 starts this season.
- Ragans has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has 15 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/16/2023
|Astros
|W 10-8
|Home
|Cole Ragans
|J.P. France
|9/17/2023
|Astros
|L 7-1
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Framber Valdez
|9/18/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-4
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Cal Quantrill
|9/19/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-6
|Home
|Steven Cruz
|Logan Allen
|9/20/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-2
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Lucas Giolito
|9/22/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|Framber Valdez
|9/23/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|J.P. France
|9/24/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Hunter Brown
|9/26/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|-
|Reese Olson
|9/27/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Tarik Skubal
|9/28/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|Sawyer Gipson-Long
