Framber Valdez will start for the Houston Astros on Friday against MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for this first game in a three-game series.

Royals vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 152 home runs as a team.

Kansas City ranks 21st in the majors with a .397 team slugging percentage.

The Royals' .244 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 635 total runs (4.2 per game) this season.

The Royals have an OBP of just .303 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Royals rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City averages just 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.15 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals pitchers have a 1.407 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will hand the ball to Cole Ragans (6-4) for his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Saturday.

He has earned a quality start six times in 10 starts this season.

Ragans has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has 15 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2023 Astros W 10-8 Home Cole Ragans J.P. France 9/17/2023 Astros L 7-1 Home Jordan Lyles Framber Valdez 9/18/2023 Guardians W 6-4 Home Brady Singer Cal Quantrill 9/19/2023 Guardians W 7-6 Home Steven Cruz Logan Allen 9/20/2023 Guardians W 6-2 Home Zack Greinke Lucas Giolito 9/22/2023 Astros - Away Cole Ragans Framber Valdez 9/23/2023 Astros - Away Jordan Lyles J.P. France 9/24/2023 Astros - Away Brady Singer Hunter Brown 9/26/2023 Tigers - Away - Reese Olson 9/27/2023 Tigers - Away Zack Greinke Tarik Skubal 9/28/2023 Tigers - Away Cole Ragans Sawyer Gipson-Long

