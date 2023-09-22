Royals vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 22
Friday's game that pits the Houston Astros (85-68) versus the Kansas City Royals (51-102) at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:10 PM on September 22.
The Astros will give the ball to Framber Valdez (12-10, 3.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Cole Ragans (6-4, 3.44 ERA).
Royals vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Read More About This Game
Royals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 6-4.
- When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its foes are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Royals have failed to cover the runline in any of their previous 10 matchups (two of those games had a spread).
- The Royals have been underdogs in 131 games this season and have come away with the win 43 times (32.8%) in those contests.
- This season, Kansas City has come away with a win seven times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Kansas City is No. 26 in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (635 total runs).
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.15) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 16
|Astros
|W 10-8
|Cole Ragans vs J.P. France
|September 17
|Astros
|L 7-1
|Jordan Lyles vs Framber Valdez
|September 18
|Guardians
|W 6-4
|Brady Singer vs Cal Quantrill
|September 19
|Guardians
|W 7-6
|Steven Cruz vs Logan Allen
|September 20
|Guardians
|W 6-2
|Zack Greinke vs Lucas Giolito
|September 22
|@ Astros
|-
|Cole Ragans vs Framber Valdez
|September 23
|@ Astros
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs J.P. France
|September 24
|@ Astros
|-
|Brady Singer vs Hunter Brown
|September 26
|@ Tigers
|-
|TBA vs Reese Olson
|September 27
|@ Tigers
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Tarik Skubal
|September 28
|@ Tigers
|-
|Cole Ragans vs Sawyer Gipson-Long
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.