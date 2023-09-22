Friday's game that pits the Houston Astros (85-68) versus the Kansas City Royals (51-102) at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:10 PM on September 22.

The Astros will give the ball to Framber Valdez (12-10, 3.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Cole Ragans (6-4, 3.44 ERA).

Royals vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, September 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW

Royals vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 6-4.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its foes are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Royals have failed to cover the runline in any of their previous 10 matchups (two of those games had a spread).

The Royals have been underdogs in 131 games this season and have come away with the win 43 times (32.8%) in those contests.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win seven times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 26 in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (635 total runs).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.15) in the majors this season.

