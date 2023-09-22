Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Harper County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Harper County, Kansas this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Harper County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Chaparral High School at Garden Plain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Garden Plain, KS
- Conference: Central Plains
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.