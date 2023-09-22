There is high school football action in Edwards County, Kansas this week, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

  • Marion County
  • Coffey County
  • Kingman County

    • Edwards County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    South Barber High School at Kinsley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Kinsley, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.