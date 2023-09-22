Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Edwards County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football action in Edwards County, Kansas this week, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Edwards County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
South Barber High School at Kinsley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Kinsley, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.