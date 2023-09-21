Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Marion County, Kansas this week? We have what you need here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marion County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Waverly High School at Centre High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Lost Springs, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Marion High School at Remington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Whitewater, KS
- Conference: Heart of America
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ellsworth High School at Hillsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Hillsboro, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
