Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kingman County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
There is high school football action in Kingman County, Kansas this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kingman County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
TBD at Norwich High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Norwich, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Douglass High School at Kingman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Kingman, KS
- Conference: Central Plains
- How to Stream: Watch Here
