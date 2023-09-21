Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Coffey County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Coffey County, Kansas this week, we've got the information.
Coffey County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Waverly High School at Centre High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Lost Springs, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
