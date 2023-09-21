The New York Giants (1-1) visit the San Francisco 49ers (2-0) at Levi's Stadium on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

49ers vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video City: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California Venue: Levi's Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 49ers 10 44.5 -550 +400

49ers vs. Giants Betting Records & Stats

San Francisco 49ers

In nine games last season, the 49ers and their opponents went over 44.5 combined points.

San Francisco's outings last season had an average total of 42.2, 2.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Against the spread, the 49ers were 11-6-0 last season.

The 49ers went 12-3 in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 80% of those games).

San Francisco played as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter in just one game last season, which it won.

New York Giants

The Giants combined with their opponent to score more than 44.5 points in eight of 17 games last season.

The average over/under for New York's matchups last year was 42.7, 1.8 fewer points than this game's total.

The Giants had 13 wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

The Giants were underdogs in 12 games last season and won six (50%) of those contests.

Last season, New York was at least a +400 underdog on the moneyline one time, losing that contest.

49ers vs. Giants Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total 49ers 26.5 6 16.3 1 42.2 9 Giants 21.5 15 21.8 17 42.7 8

49ers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.2 42.2 42.2 Implied Team Total AVG 23.9 24.3 23.4 ATS Record 11-6-0 7-2-0 4-4-0 Over/Under Record 9-8-0 5-4-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 12-3 8-0 4-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Giants Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.7 41.7 43.9 Implied Team Total AVG 24.1 22.8 25.6 ATS Record 13-4-0 6-3-0 7-1-0 Over/Under Record 7-10-0 4-5-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 6-5-1 2-1-1 4-4

