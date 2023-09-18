On Monday, September 18, Jose Ramirez's Cleveland Guardians (72-78) visit Bobby Witt Jr.'s Kansas City Royals (48-102) at Kauffman Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Royals have +105 odds to win. The contest's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Royals vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill - CLE (3-6, 5.40 ERA) vs Brady Singer - KC (8-11, 5.51 ERA)

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Guardians Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored 66 times and won 36, or 54.5%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Guardians have a record of 28-26 (51.9%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and finished 2-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been underdogs in 128 games this season and have come away with the win 40 times (31.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Royals have been victorious 37 times in 120 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

