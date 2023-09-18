Monday's game between the Cleveland Guardians (72-78) and the Kansas City Royals (48-102) at Kauffman Stadium should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Guardians securing the victory. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on September 18.

The probable pitchers are Cal Quantrill (3-6) for the Guardians and Brady Singer (8-11) for the Royals.

Royals vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Monday, September 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Royals vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Guardians 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

The Royals have had a spread set in two of their past 10 games, and they have come up short of covering the spread each time.

The Royals have come away with 40 wins in the 128 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has been victorious 37 times in 120 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Kansas City scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (616 total, 4.1 per game).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.18 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals Schedule