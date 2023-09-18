A quarterfinal is next up for Lorenzo Musetti in the Chengdu Open, and he will meet Arthur Rinderknech. Musetti has the fourth-best odds (+600) to be crowned champion at Sichuan International Tennis Center.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Chengdu Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Musetti at the 2023 Chengdu Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 19-26

September 19-26 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Musetti's Next Match

After getting past Philip Sekulic 7-6, 6-7, 6-0, Musetti will meet Rinderknech in the quarterfinals on Sunday, September 24 at 2:20 AM ET.

Musetti has current moneyline odds of -150 to win his next match against Rinderknech. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Musetti? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Musetti Stats

Musetti beat No. 325-ranked Sekulic 7-6, 6-7, 6-0 on Saturday to advance to the .

Musetti is 37-24 over the past 12 months, with one tournament victory.

Musetti has won one tournament over the past 12 months on hard courts, with a record of 14-10 on that surface.

In his 61 matches over the past year, across all court types, Musetti has averaged 22.9 games.

In his 24 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Musetti has averaged 23.1 games.

Over the past 12 months, Musetti has been victorious in 28.0% of his return games and 80.4% of his service games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Musetti has won 81.1% of his games on serve and 25.1% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.