After exiting in the qualification round 2 of the US Open in his last tournament (losing to Eliot Spizzirri), Aleksandar Kovacevic will start the Zhuhai Championships against Kimmer Coppejans (in the round of 32). Kovacevic's odds to win this tournament at Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai are +2500.

Kovacevic at the 2023 Zhuhai Championships

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: September 19-26

September 19-26 Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Kovacevic's Next Match

Kovacevic will get started at the Zhuhai Championships by meeting Coppejans in the round of 32 on Wednesday, September 20 (at 10:00 PM ET).

Kovacevic is listed at -165 to win his next matchup against Coppejans.

Kovacevic Stats

Kovacevic was defeated in his last match, 4-6, 4-6 against Spizzirri in the qualifying round of the US Open on August 25, 2023.

The 25-year-old Kovacevic is 11-15 over the past 12 months and is still seeking his first tournament win.

Kovacevic has a record of 9-10 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

In his 26 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Kovacevic has averaged 25.3 games.

In his 19 matches on hard courts over the past year, Kovacevic has played 25.6 games per match.

Kovacevic has won 19.4% of his return games and 77.5% of his service games over the past year.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Kovacevic has won 79.1% of his games on serve and 20.9% on return.

