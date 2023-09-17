Going into their matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0), the Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) will be monitoring four players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 17 at TIAA Bank Field.

The Chiefs head into the matchup after losing 21-20 to the Detroit Lions in their last game on September 7.

The Jaguars' last game was a 31-21 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Illness Questionable
Travis Kelce TE Knee Questionable
Nick Bolton LB Nir - personal Did Not Participate In Practice
Chris Jones DT Nir - rest Limited Participation In Practice

Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Luke Fortner OL Ankle Questionable
Brandon Scherff OL Ankle Questionable
Antonio Johnson S Hamstring Out
Tyler Lacy DE Hip Questionable

Chiefs vs. Jaguars Game Info

  • When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida
  • TV Info: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Chiefs Season Insights (2022)

  • The Chiefs ranked 11th in total defense last season (328.2 yards allowed per game), but they thrived on offense, ranking best in the NFL with 413.6 total yards per game.
  • Kansas City had the 16th-ranked defense last season (21.7 points allowed per game), and it was more effective on offense, ranking best with 29.2 points per game.
  • The Chiefs had the 18th-ranked defense this season in terms of passing yards last season (220.9 allowed per game), and they were better offensively, ranking best with 297.8 passing yards per game.
  • Kansas City totaled 115.9 rushing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 20th in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked eighth, giving up 107.2 rushing yards per contest.
  • With 20 forced turnovers (20th in NFL) against 23 turnovers committed (17th in NFL) last season, the Chiefs' -3 turnover margin ranked 22nd in the league.

Chiefs vs. Jaguars Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-3.5)
  • Moneyline: Chiefs (-185), Jaguars (+150)
  • Total: 51.5 points

