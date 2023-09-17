Going into their matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0), the Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) will be monitoring four players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 17 at TIAA Bank Field.

The Chiefs head into the matchup after losing 21-20 to the Detroit Lions in their last game on September 7.

The Jaguars' last game was a 31-21 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Illness Questionable Travis Kelce TE Knee Questionable Nick Bolton LB Nir - personal Did Not Participate In Practice Chris Jones DT Nir - rest Limited Participation In Practice

Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Luke Fortner OL Ankle Questionable Brandon Scherff OL Ankle Questionable Antonio Johnson S Hamstring Out Tyler Lacy DE Hip Questionable

Chiefs vs. Jaguars Game Info

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Chiefs Season Insights (2022)

The Chiefs ranked 11th in total defense last season (328.2 yards allowed per game), but they thrived on offense, ranking best in the NFL with 413.6 total yards per game.

Kansas City had the 16th-ranked defense last season (21.7 points allowed per game), and it was more effective on offense, ranking best with 29.2 points per game.

The Chiefs had the 18th-ranked defense this season in terms of passing yards last season (220.9 allowed per game), and they were better offensively, ranking best with 297.8 passing yards per game.

Kansas City totaled 115.9 rushing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 20th in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked eighth, giving up 107.2 rushing yards per contest.

With 20 forced turnovers (20th in NFL) against 23 turnovers committed (17th in NFL) last season, the Chiefs' -3 turnover margin ranked 22nd in the league.

Chiefs vs. Jaguars Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-3.5)

Chiefs (-3.5) Moneyline: Chiefs (-185), Jaguars (+150)

Chiefs (-185), Jaguars (+150) Total: 51.5 points

