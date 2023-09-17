On Sunday, Astra Sharma (No. 216 in the world) faces Sara Errani (No. 115) in the final of the WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023.

With -120 odds, Errani is favored over Sharma for this tournament final versus the underdog, who is -105.

Astra Sharma vs. Sara Errani Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023

The WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023 Round: Finals

Finals Date: Sunday, September 17

Sunday, September 17 Venue: Centrul National de Tenis

Centrul National de Tenis Location: Bucharest, Romania

Bucharest, Romania Court Surface: Clay

Astra Sharma vs. Sara Errani Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sara Errani has a 54.5% chance to win.

Astra Sharma Sara Errani -105 Odds to Win Match -120 51.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 55.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.5

Astra Sharma vs. Sara Errani Trends and Insights

In the semifinals on Saturday, Sharma defeated Jaqueline Adina Cristian 6-2, 2-6, 6-2.

In the semifinals on Saturday, Errani took home the victory against No. 143-ranked Darja Semenistaja, winning 6-3, 6-3.

In her 18 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Sharma has played an average of 21.4 games.

On clay, Sharma has played nine matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.0 games per match while winning 58.9% of games.

In the past 12 months, Errani has played 26 total matches (across all court types), winning 43.0% of the games. She averages 19.0 games per match and 8.8 games per set.

In nine matches on clay surfaces in the past year, Errani has averaged 18.4 games per match and 8.3 games per set, winning 36.7% of the games.

Dating back to 2015, Sharma and Errani have not matched up on the court.

