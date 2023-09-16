Kyle Tucker will lead the way for the Houston Astros (83-65) on Saturday, September 16, when they square off against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (47-101) at Kauffman Stadium at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +125. The contest's over/under has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Royals vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: J.P. France - HOU (11-5, 3.61 ERA) vs Cole Ragans - KC (6-4, 3.13 ERA)

Royals vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Astros Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -200 +165 - 10.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 103 games this season and won 57 (55.3%) of those contests.

The Astros have a record of 34-27 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (55.7% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Astros have a 3-4 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have won in 39, or 31%, of the 126 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Royals have a mark of 26-63 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals Futures Odds

