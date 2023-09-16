How to Watch the Royals vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
The Houston Astros and Kansas City Royals will play on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium, at 7:10 PM ET, with Kyle Tucker and Bobby Witt Jr. -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.
Royals vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals have hit just 148 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- Kansas City is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .397 this season.
- The Royals' .243 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.
- Kansas City has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 605 (4.1 per game).
- The Royals have an OBP of just .301 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Royals rank 15th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.
- Kansas City has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- Kansas City has pitched to a 5.15 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
- Royals pitchers have a 1.404 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Cole Ragans (6-4) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his 10th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.
- He has earned a quality start six times in nine starts this season.
- Ragans has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has 15 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/10/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-2
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|José Berríos
|9/12/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-2
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Dylan Cease
|9/12/2023
|White Sox
|W 11-10
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Touki Toussaint
|9/13/2023
|White Sox
|W 7-1
|Away
|Steven Cruz
|Mike Clevinger
|9/15/2023
|Astros
|W 4-2
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Cristian Javier
|9/16/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Cole Ragans
|J.P. France
|9/17/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Framber Valdez
|9/18/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Cal Quantrill
|9/19/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|-
|Logan Allen
|9/20/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Lucas Giolito
|9/22/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|J.P. France
