It'll be the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-2) versus the Northern Illinois Huskies (1-1) in college football play at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) in Lincoln, Nebraska. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois?

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Nebraska 23, Northern Illinois 22

The Cornhuskers have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -500 or shorter.

Northern Illinois won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Huskies have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +360.

The Cornhuskers have an 83.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Northern Illinois (+13) This year Nebraska has one win against the spread.

Northern Illinois has one win against the spread in two games this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Over (42.5) The point total for the matchup of 42.5 is 11.5 points more than the combined points per game averages for Nebraska (12 points per game) and Northern Illinois (19 points per game).

Splits Tables

Nebraska

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.8 49.8 Implied Total AVG 27.5 27.5 ATS Record 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Northern Illinois

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55 59.5 50.5 Implied Total AVG 31 33 29 ATS Record 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

