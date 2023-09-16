Based on our computer projections, the Kansas State Wildcats will take down the Missouri Tigers when the two teams match up at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 16, which kicks off at 12:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Kansas State vs. Missouri Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kansas State (-4) Toss Up (47.5) Kansas State 29, Missouri 20

Kansas State Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this matchup.

The Wildcats are unbeaten against the spread this year.

Kansas State is a perfect 2-0 ATS when playing as at least 4-point favorites.

One Wildcats game (out of two) has hit the over this year.

The total for this game is 47.5, 5.0 points fewer than the average total in Kansas State games thus far this season.

Missouri Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 40.0% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

The Tigers are winless against the spread so far this season in one game with a set total.

The Tigers have not hit the over on a point total in one games with a set over/under.

The average point total for Missouri this year is equal to this game's over/under.

Wildcats vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas State 43.5 6.5 43.5 6.5 -- -- Missouri 29 14.5 29 14.5 -- --

