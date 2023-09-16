The No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) and Missouri Tigers (2-0) will face each other in a matchup at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Kansas State vs. Missouri?

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Kansas State 26, Missouri 23

Kansas State 26, Missouri 23 Kansas State has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Wildcats have played as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Missouri will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

The Tigers have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +150.

The Wildcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Missouri (+4)



Missouri (+4) Kansas State has covered the spread on two occasions in 2023.

The Wildcats have been favored by 4 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Missouri is winless against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (49)



Under (49) Together, the two teams combine for 72.5 points per game, 23.5 points more than the point total of 49 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Kansas State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.5 52.5 Implied Total AVG 37.5 37.5 ATS Record 2-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Missouri

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.5 47.5 Implied Total AVG 34 34 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.