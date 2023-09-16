Our computer model predicts the Kansas Jayhawks will defeat the Nevada Wolf Pack on Saturday, September 16 at 10:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Mackay Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Kansas vs. Nevada Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Nevada (+28.5) Over (58.5) Kansas 38, Nevada 31

Week 3 Big 12 Predictions

Kansas Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Jayhawks a 99.0% chance to win.

The Jayhawks have posted one win against the spread this year.

Kansas has yet to cover the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 28.5-point favorites.

The Jayhawks have had one game (out of two) go over the total this year.

Kansas games average 59.0 total points per game this season, 0.5 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Nevada Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 5.3% chance of a victory for the Wolf Pack.

The Wolf Pack have put together a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Nevada is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 28.5-point underdogs.

The Wolf Pack have hit the over in one of one games with a set total (100%).

Nevada games this season have averaged a total of 63.5 points, 5.0 more than the point total in this matchup.

Jayhawks vs. Wolf Pack 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas 41.0 20.0 41.0 20.0 -- -- Nevada 10.0 49.5 6.0 33.0 14.0 66.0

