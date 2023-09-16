The Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) and Nevada Wolf Pack (0-2) will battle at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nevada. Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Kansas vs. Nevada? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Kansas vs. Nevada?

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Venue: Mackay Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Kansas 38, Nevada 31

Kansas 38, Nevada 31 Kansas has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Jayhawks have played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Nevada lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Wolf Pack have played as an underdog of +1800 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Jayhawks have an implied moneyline win probability of 99.0% in this contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Nevada (+28.5)



Nevada (+28.5) Kansas has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

In 2023, the Jayhawks are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 28.5 points or more.

Nevada is winless against the spread this season.

The Wolf Pack have been underdogs by 28.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Parlay your bets together on the Kansas vs. Nevada matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (58.5)



Over (58.5) The total for the matchup of 58.5 is 7.5 points more than the combined points per game averages for Kansas (41 points per game) and Nevada (10 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Kansas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59 59 Implied Total AVG 39 39 ATS Record 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Nevada

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 63.5 63.5 Implied Total AVG 51 51 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.