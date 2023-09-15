Kansas High School Football Live Streams in Wilson County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Wilson County, Kansas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wilson County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Centre High School at Altoona Midway High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Buffalo, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.