Kansas High School Football Live Streams in Wabaunsee County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
If you live in Wabaunsee County, Kansas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Wabaunsee County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Jefferson County North High School at Wabaunsee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Alma, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
