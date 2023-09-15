Sumner County, Kansas has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and info on how to stream them is available below.

    • Sumner County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Pleasanton High School at Belle Plaine High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Chanute, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wellington High School at Wichita Collegiate School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Wichita, KS
    • Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Wellington High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Wellington, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Conway Springs High School at Chaparral High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Anthony, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

