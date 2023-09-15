Kansas High School Football Live Streams in Sumner County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Sumner County, Kansas has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and info on how to stream them is available below.
Sumner County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Pleasanton High School at Belle Plaine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Chanute, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wellington High School at Wichita Collegiate School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Wellington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Wellington, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Conway Springs High School at Chaparral High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Anthony, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
