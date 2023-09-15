Kansas High School Football Live Streams in Stafford County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Stafford County, Kansas, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Stafford County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Macksville High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Macksville, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Christian School at Stafford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Stafford, KS
- Conference: Heart of the Plains
- How to Stream: Watch Here
