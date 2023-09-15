Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will look to get to Zack Greinke when he takes the mound for the Kansas City Royals on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit just 145 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Kansas City is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .395 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .243 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored 601 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .301.

The Royals rank 15th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.17 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.406 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals' Greinke (1-15) will make his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, throwing 3 2/3 innings of relief while giving up four earned runs and allowing six hits.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Greinke has 17 starts of five or more innings this season in 23 chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 Blue Jays L 5-1 Away James McArthur Kevin Gausman 9/10/2023 Blue Jays L 5-2 Away Cole Ragans José Berríos 9/12/2023 White Sox L 6-2 Away Brady Singer Dylan Cease 9/12/2023 White Sox W 11-10 Away Jordan Lyles Touki Toussaint 9/13/2023 White Sox W 7-1 Away Steven Cruz Mike Clevinger 9/15/2023 Astros - Home Zack Greinke Cristian Javier 9/16/2023 Astros - Home Cole Ragans J.P. France 9/17/2023 Astros - Home Jordan Lyles Framber Valdez 9/18/2023 Guardians - Home Brady Singer Cal Quantrill 9/19/2023 Guardians - Home - Logan Allen 9/20/2023 Guardians - Home Zack Greinke Lucas Giolito

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.