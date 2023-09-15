How to Watch the Royals vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 15
Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will look to get to Zack Greinke when he takes the mound for the Kansas City Royals on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
Royals vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 15, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals have hit just 145 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- Kansas City is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .395 this season.
- The Royals have a team batting average of .243 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.
- Kansas City has scored 601 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .301.
- The Royals rank 15th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.
- Kansas City has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.
- Kansas City has pitched to a 5.17 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
- The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.406 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals' Greinke (1-15) will make his 24th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, throwing 3 2/3 innings of relief while giving up four earned runs and allowing six hits.
- In 23 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- Greinke has 17 starts of five or more innings this season in 23 chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/9/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-1
|Away
|James McArthur
|Kevin Gausman
|9/10/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-2
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|José Berríos
|9/12/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-2
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Dylan Cease
|9/12/2023
|White Sox
|W 11-10
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Touki Toussaint
|9/13/2023
|White Sox
|W 7-1
|Away
|Steven Cruz
|Mike Clevinger
|9/15/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Cristian Javier
|9/16/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Cole Ragans
|J.P. France
|9/17/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Framber Valdez
|9/18/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Cal Quantrill
|9/19/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|-
|Logan Allen
|9/20/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Lucas Giolito
