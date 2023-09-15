Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros play Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Friday. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

The Astros are -200 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Royals (+165). A 9.5-run total is set in this contest.

Royals vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: BSKC

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -200 +165 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 1-6.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Royals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Royals have fallen short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 contests that had a set runline. In four straight games, Kansas City and its opponent have finished below the over/under, with the average total established by sportsbooks being 8.4 runs.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 125 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (30.4%) in those games.

Kansas City is 10-34 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +165 or more on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Kansas City's games have gone over the total in 70 of its 146 chances.

The Royals have an against the spread mark of 10-9-0 in 19 games with a line this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-46 20-55 20-38 26-62 35-75 11-25

