Royals vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 15
Friday's game between the Houston Astros (83-64) and the Kansas City Royals (46-101) at Kauffman Stadium should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Astros taking home the win. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on September 15.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (9-3) to the mound, while Zack Greinke (1-15) will take the ball for the Royals.
Royals vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Astros 6, Royals 5.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Royals Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 1-6.
- When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-4-3 in its last 10 games.
- The Royals have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those mathchups had a spread).
- The Royals have been underdogs in 125 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (30.4%) in those contests.
- This season, Kansas City has come away with a win 10 times in 44 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Kansas City is No. 26 in MLB play scoring 4.1 runs per game (601 total runs).
- The Royals have pitched to a 5.17 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 9
|@ Blue Jays
|L 5-1
|James McArthur vs Kevin Gausman
|September 10
|@ Blue Jays
|L 5-2
|Cole Ragans vs José Berríos
|September 12
|@ White Sox
|L 6-2
|Brady Singer vs Dylan Cease
|September 12
|@ White Sox
|W 11-10
|Jordan Lyles vs Touki Toussaint
|September 13
|@ White Sox
|W 7-1
|Steven Cruz vs Mike Clevinger
|September 15
|Astros
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Cristian Javier
|September 16
|Astros
|-
|Cole Ragans vs J.P. France
|September 17
|Astros
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Framber Valdez
|September 18
|Guardians
|-
|Brady Singer vs Cal Quantrill
|September 19
|Guardians
|-
|TBA vs Logan Allen
|September 20
|Guardians
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Lucas Giolito
