Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Pottawatomie County, Kansas? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

Pottawatomie County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Centralia High School at Onaga High School