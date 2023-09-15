Kansas High School Football Live Streams in Osage County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Osage County, Kansas. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Osage County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Lyndon High School at Frankfort High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Frankfort, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cair Paravel Latin School at Marais Des Cygnes Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Melvern, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Burlingame High School at Hartford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Hartford, KS
- Conference: Lyon County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.