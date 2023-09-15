Kansas High School Football Live Streams in Lyon County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Lyon County, Kansas. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Lyon County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Northern Heights High School at Council Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Council Grove, KS
- Conference: Flint Hills
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Burlingame High School at Hartford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Hartford, KS
- Conference: Lyon County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
