This week, there's high school football on the docket in Lyon County, Kansas. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

Lyon County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Northern Heights High School at Council Grove High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Council Grove, KS

Council Grove, KS Conference: Flint Hills

Flint Hills How to Stream: Watch Here

Burlingame High School at Hartford High School