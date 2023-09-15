Kansas High School Football Live Streams in Leavenworth County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
If you live in Leavenworth County, Kansas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Leavenworth County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Basehor-Linwood High School at Turner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lansing High School at Leavenworth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Leavenworth, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maranatha Christian Academy at Doniphan West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Highland, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
