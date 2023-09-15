If you live in Leavenworth County, Kansas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Other Games in Kansas This Week

Leavenworth County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Basehor-Linwood High School at Turner High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Kansas City, KS

Kansas City, KS Conference: United Kansas

United Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

Lansing High School at Leavenworth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Leavenworth, KS

Leavenworth, KS Conference: United Kansas

United Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

Maranatha Christian Academy at Doniphan West High School