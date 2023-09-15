Kansas High School Football Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Jefferson County, Kansas. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Jefferson County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Jefferson County North High School at Wabaunsee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Alma, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Jefferson West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Meriden, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
