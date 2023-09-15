This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Jefferson County, Kansas. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

    • Jefferson County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Jefferson County North High School at Wabaunsee High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Alma, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Jefferson West High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Meriden, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

