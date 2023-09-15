If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Grant County, Kansas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

  • Leavenworth County
  • Osage County
  • Smith County
  • Wilson County
  • Trego County
  • Harper County
  • Graham County
  • Lyon County
  • Barber County
  • Miami County

    • Grant County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Holcomb High School at Ulysses High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Ulysses, KS
    • Conference: Great Western
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.