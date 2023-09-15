Kansas High School Football Live Streams in Grant County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Grant County, Kansas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Grant County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Holcomb High School at Ulysses High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Ulysses, KS
- Conference: Great Western
- How to Stream: Watch Here
