Kansas High School Football Live Streams in Douglas County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Douglas County, Kansas this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Douglas County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Spring Hill High School at Eudora High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Eudora, KS
- Conference: Frontier
- How to Stream: Watch Here
