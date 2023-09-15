Kansas High School Football Live Streams in Doniphan County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Doniphan County, Kansas, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Doniphan County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Valley Heights High School at Troy High School
- Game Time: 6:20 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Troy, KS
- Conference: Twin Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
