Kansas High School Football Live Streams in Dickinson County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Dickinson County, Kansas, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Dickinson County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Chapman High School at Marysville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Marysville, KS
- Conference: North Central Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clay Center Community High School at Abilene High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Abilene, KS
- Conference: North Central Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
