High school football competition in Kingman County, Kansas is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

Kingman County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Attica High School at Norwich High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 14

6:00 PM CT on September 14 Location: Norwich, KS

Norwich, KS Conference: Heart of the Plains

Heart of the Plains How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Kingman High School at Trinity Academy