High school football competition in Kingman County, Kansas is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

    • Kingman County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Attica High School at Norwich High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 14
    • Location: Norwich, KS
    • Conference: Heart of the Plains
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Kingman High School at Trinity Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Wichita, KS
    • Conference: Central Plains
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

