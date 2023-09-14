Want to know how to stream high school football games in Johnson County, Kansas this week? We have what you need below.

    • Johnson County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Blue Valley High School at Blue Valley Northwest High School

    • Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on September 14
    • Location: Overland Park, KS
    • Conference: Eastern Kansas
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Blue Valley Southwest High School at Blue Valley West High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
    • Location: Overland Park, KS
    • Conference: Eastern Kansas
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Olathe South High School at Olathe Northwest High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Olathe, KS
    • Conference: Sunflower
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Olathe West High School at Gardner Edgerton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Gardner, KS
    • Conference: Sunflower
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Spring Hill High School at Eudora High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Eudora, KS
    • Conference: Frontier
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mill Valley High School at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Shawnee , KS
    • Conference: Sunflower
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. James Academy at Bishop Miege High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Shawnee Mission, KS
    • Conference: Eastern Kansas
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    De Soto High School at Topeka West High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Topeka, KS
    • Conference: United Kansas
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Saint Thomas Aquinas High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Overland Park, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Maranatha Christian Academy at Doniphan West High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Highland, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Shawnee Mission West High School at Shawnee Mission South High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Shawnee Mission, KS
    • Conference: Sunflower
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

