Want to know how to stream high school football games in Johnson County, Kansas this week? We have what you need below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

Johnson County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Blue Valley High School at Blue Valley Northwest High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on September 14

6:55 PM CT on September 14 Location: Overland Park, KS

Overland Park, KS Conference: Eastern Kansas

Eastern Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

Blue Valley Southwest High School at Blue Valley West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14

7:00 PM CT on September 14 Location: Overland Park, KS

Overland Park, KS Conference: Eastern Kansas

Eastern Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Olathe South High School at Olathe Northwest High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 15

6:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Olathe, KS

Olathe, KS Conference: Sunflower

Sunflower How to Stream: Watch Here

Olathe West High School at Gardner Edgerton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Gardner, KS

Gardner, KS Conference: Sunflower

Sunflower How to Stream: Watch Here

Spring Hill High School at Eudora High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Eudora, KS

Eudora, KS Conference: Frontier

Frontier How to Stream: Watch Here

Mill Valley High School at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Shawnee , KS

Shawnee , KS Conference: Sunflower

Sunflower How to Stream: Watch Here

St. James Academy at Bishop Miege High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Shawnee Mission, KS

Shawnee Mission, KS Conference: Eastern Kansas

Eastern Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

De Soto High School at Topeka West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS Conference: United Kansas

United Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Saint Thomas Aquinas High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Overland Park, KS

Overland Park, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Maranatha Christian Academy at Doniphan West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Highland, KS

Highland, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Shawnee Mission West High School at Shawnee Mission South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Shawnee Mission, KS

Shawnee Mission, KS Conference: Sunflower

Sunflower How to Stream: Watch Here

Olathe South High School at Olathe Northwest High School