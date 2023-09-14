Kansas High School Football Live Streams in Harper County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Harper County, Kansas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Harper County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Attica High School at Norwich High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Norwich, KS
- Conference: Heart of the Plains
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Attica High School at Skyline High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Pratt, KS
- Conference: Heart of the Plains
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Conway Springs High School at Chaparral High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Anthony, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.