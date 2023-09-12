The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn will take on the Kansas City Royals and Salvador Perez on Tuesday at 4:40 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox are listed as -130 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Royals (+110). The game's total is listed at 8.5 runs.

Royals vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 4:40 PM ET

4:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -130 +110 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 1-6.

When it comes to the total, the Royals and their opponents are 4-3-3 in their previous 10 games.

The Royals have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those mathchups had a spread).

Explore More About This Game

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have come away with 37 wins in the 123 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has won 34 of its 113 games, or 30.1%, when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 70 of its 144 games with a total.

The Royals have an against the spread record of 10-9-0 in 19 games with a line this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-46 18-54 20-38 24-61 33-74 11-25

