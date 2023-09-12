The Kansas City Royals, including Nick Pratto (.133 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 4:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Pratto At The Plate

  • Pratto is hitting .235 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.
  • In 58.4% of his games this season (45 of 77), Pratto has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (18.2%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has gone deep in seven games this year (9.1%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Pratto has had an RBI in 22 games this season (28.6%), including seven multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 26 of 77 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Other Royals Players vs the White Sox

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 38
.234 AVG .236
.351 OBP .292
.363 SLG .379
10 XBH 12
3 HR 4
17 RBI 14
43/18 K/BB 72/11
0 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 4.89 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (196 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Cease (6-7 with a 5.04 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 153 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 30th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 5.04 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.484 WHIP ranks 48th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
