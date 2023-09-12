Nelson Velazquez vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nelson Velazquez -- with a slugging percentage of .676 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on September 12 at 4:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.
Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Nelson Velazquez At The Plate
- Velazquez is batting .243 with five doubles, 12 home runs and eight walks.
- Velazquez has gotten at least one hit in 55.9% of his games this season (19 of 34), with at least two hits seven times (20.6%).
- Looking at the 34 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (35.3%), and in 10% of his trips to the plate.
- In 41.2% of his games this season, Velazquez has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (20.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 18 of 34 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|5
|.304
|AVG
|.083
|.350
|OBP
|.083
|.786
|SLG
|.333
|11
|XBH
|1
|8
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|1
|15/4
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (196 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 30th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 5.04 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 153 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (5.04), 48th in WHIP (1.484), and sixth in K/9 (10.7) among pitchers who qualify.
