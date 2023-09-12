Nelson Velazquez -- with a slugging percentage of .676 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on September 12 at 4:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Game Time: 4:40 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Read More About This Game

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

Velazquez is batting .243 with five doubles, 12 home runs and eight walks.

Velazquez has gotten at least one hit in 55.9% of his games this season (19 of 34), with at least two hits seven times (20.6%).

Looking at the 34 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (35.3%), and in 10% of his trips to the plate.

In 41.2% of his games this season, Velazquez has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (20.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 18 of 34 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 5 .304 AVG .083 .350 OBP .083 .786 SLG .333 11 XBH 1 8 HR 1 14 RBI 1 15/4 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings