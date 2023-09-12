MJ Melendez vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, MJ Melendez (.385 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 4:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is hitting .234 with 28 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 51 walks.
- In 63.4% of his games this year (85 of 134), Melendez has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (17.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 9.7% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 23.1% of his games this year, Melendez has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (10.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 48 times this year (35.8%), including nine games with multiple runs (6.7%).
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|64
|.240
|AVG
|.226
|.318
|OBP
|.297
|.386
|SLG
|.402
|21
|XBH
|25
|8
|HR
|6
|28
|RBI
|20
|73/30
|K/BB
|83/21
|3
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.89 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (196 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 30th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 5.04 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 153 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (5.04), 48th in WHIP (1.484), and sixth in K/9 (10.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
