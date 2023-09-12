Maikel Garcia vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals and Maikel Garcia, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 4:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has 110 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .322.
- He ranks 34th in batting average, 93rd in on base percentage, and 126th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB.
- In 73 of 107 games this year (68.2%) Garcia has picked up a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (26.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 3.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 107), and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.4% of his games this year, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 41 games this season (38.3%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|52
|.317
|AVG
|.230
|.352
|OBP
|.290
|.434
|SLG
|.306
|18
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|3
|31
|RBI
|17
|41/14
|K/BB
|53/17
|10
|SB
|10
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.89 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (196 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 30th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 5.04 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 153 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (5.04), 48th in WHIP (1.484), and sixth in K/9 (10.7).
